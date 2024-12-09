Left Menu

South Africa Clinches Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka

Keshav Maharaj starred with five wickets as South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 109 runs in the second test, completing a 2-0 series sweep at St George's Park. The thrilling contest, pivotal for the World Test Championship standings, saw South Africa dominate Sri Lanka's batting lineup on the final day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:08 IST
South Africa triumphed over Sri Lanka with a commanding 109-run victory, thanks to spinner Keshav Maharaj's impressive five-wicket haul on the final day of the second test at St George's Park.

This decisive win secured a 2-0 series sweep for South Africa and propelled them to the top of the World Test Championship standings, after defeating Sri Lanka partly due to Maharaj's strategic dismissals.

The match, initially poised for an exciting finish, turned anticlimactic as Sri Lanka faltered in their chase, with Kusal Mendes and captain Dhananajaya de Silva dismissed promptly, exposing Sri Lanka's frail batting tail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

