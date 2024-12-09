Left Menu

Mohammed Shami's Stellar Performance Elevates Bengal: A Return to Form

Mohammed Shami's impressive all-round performance led Bengal to the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Despite his fitness concerns, Shami played a crucial role, showcasing his bowling prowess and contributing significantly with the bat. Discussions are ongoing about his readiness for Test cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:40 IST
Mohammed Shami showcased his cricketing prowess, driving Bengal to a thriller victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinals on Monday. Delivering a spectacular 17-ball-32 with the bat, alongside 13 critical dot balls in his four-over spell, Shami was pivotal in Bengal's narrow three-run win over Chandigarh.

With the question of his international comeback still unresolved, the 34-year-old fast bowler has been active in the domestic circuit, playing eight SMAT T20 games within just 16 days, and consistently delivering his full bowling quota.

Shami has hinted at ongoing fitness issues, revealing knee swelling post-matches, complicating his Test readiness. Despite showing glimpses of form, it remains uncertain whether national selectors will deem the veteran pacer fit for the long format, a decision closely awaited in cricketing circles.

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

