Mohammed Shami's Stellar Performance Elevates Bengal: A Return to Form

Mohammed Shami showcased his cricketing prowess, driving Bengal to a thriller victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinals on Monday. Delivering a spectacular 17-ball-32 with the bat, alongside 13 critical dot balls in his four-over spell, Shami was pivotal in Bengal's narrow three-run win over Chandigarh.

With the question of his international comeback still unresolved, the 34-year-old fast bowler has been active in the domestic circuit, playing eight SMAT T20 games within just 16 days, and consistently delivering his full bowling quota.

Shami has hinted at ongoing fitness issues, revealing knee swelling post-matches, complicating his Test readiness. Despite showing glimpses of form, it remains uncertain whether national selectors will deem the veteran pacer fit for the long format, a decision closely awaited in cricketing circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)