Left Menu

India Prepares for Kho Kho World Cup 2025 with Intensive Training Camp

India is set to host the Kho Kho World Cup in January 2025 and has initiated a comprehensive training camp at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. The camp aims to fine-tune players' skills and fitness, as well as foster teamwork, under expert guidance, ahead of the major global event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:48 IST
India Prepares for Kho Kho World Cup 2025 with Intensive Training Camp
Kho Kho players in action (Photo: KKFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 approaching, India's national team is gearing up for an intensive training regimen. The month-long camp, beginning December 10 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, is crucial for players to enhance their fitness and techniques, according to the Kho Kho Federation of India.

Coached by Ashwani Sharma, around 60 players from both men's and women's teams will undergo specialized training in reflexes, movement, and coordination. This preparation is vital for fostering team dynamics and ensuring that athletes meet the high demands of international competition.

A team of 16 coaches and support staff, along with a sports psychologist, will assist athletes in honing skills, improving mental resilience, and addressing any physical challenges. The camp promises a comprehensive approach to player development, including medical assessments, dietary planning, and psychological support, according to Sudhanshu Mittal, KKFI President.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024