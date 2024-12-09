India Prepares for Kho Kho World Cup 2025 with Intensive Training Camp

With the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 approaching, India's national team is gearing up for an intensive training regimen. The month-long camp, beginning December 10 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, is crucial for players to enhance their fitness and techniques, according to the Kho Kho Federation of India.

Coached by Ashwani Sharma, around 60 players from both men's and women's teams will undergo specialized training in reflexes, movement, and coordination. This preparation is vital for fostering team dynamics and ensuring that athletes meet the high demands of international competition.

A team of 16 coaches and support staff, along with a sports psychologist, will assist athletes in honing skills, improving mental resilience, and addressing any physical challenges. The camp promises a comprehensive approach to player development, including medical assessments, dietary planning, and psychological support, according to Sudhanshu Mittal, KKFI President.

(With inputs from agencies.)