Rohit Shines as Gujarat Giants Edge U Mumba in Thrilling PKL Showdown

In a dramatic Pro Kabaddi League clash, Rohit emerged as the hero for Gujarat Giants, leading them to a tight 34-33 win over U Mumba. His defensive prowess turned the match's tide, emphasizing the team's all-out strategy, as described by coach Ram Mehar Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:51 IST
Gujarat Giants head coach Ram Mehar Singh (R) (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
In the high-stakes arena of the Pro Kabaddi League, young players often seize the spotlight unexpectedly to lead their teams to victory. On Sunday, inside a fervent Badminton Hall at Balewadi Stadium, it was Rohit who rose as Gujarat Giants' unexpected hero, orchestrating a narrow 34-33 triumph over U Mumba.

Head coach Ram Mehar Singh praised the young defender's breakout display, emphasizing his potential despite limited experience. 'Rohit is a young player with less experience and match time,' Singh stated in a PKL press release. The coach highlighted Rohit's impact, noting the critical defensive plays he executed in the game's waning minutes.

While key raiders Guman Singh and Rakesh bolstered the scoreboard, it was Rohit's defensive acumen that sealed the victory. The strategic coaching mantra of never settling for a draw was palpable, as Singh declared, 'We weren't playing for a tie.' This mantra fuels the team's approach as they gear up for the league's final stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

