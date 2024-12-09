Rohit Shines as Gujarat Giants Edge U Mumba in Thrilling PKL Showdown

In the high-stakes arena of the Pro Kabaddi League, young players often seize the spotlight unexpectedly to lead their teams to victory. On Sunday, inside a fervent Badminton Hall at Balewadi Stadium, it was Rohit who rose as Gujarat Giants' unexpected hero, orchestrating a narrow 34-33 triumph over U Mumba.

Head coach Ram Mehar Singh praised the young defender's breakout display, emphasizing his potential despite limited experience. 'Rohit is a young player with less experience and match time,' Singh stated in a PKL press release. The coach highlighted Rohit's impact, noting the critical defensive plays he executed in the game's waning minutes.

While key raiders Guman Singh and Rakesh bolstered the scoreboard, it was Rohit's defensive acumen that sealed the victory. The strategic coaching mantra of never settling for a draw was palpable, as Singh declared, 'We weren't playing for a tie.' This mantra fuels the team's approach as they gear up for the league's final stages.

