Cricket Controversy: Siraj and Head's Heated Clash

In a heated exchange during the second test between India and Australia, Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head were penalized with demerit points and fines by the ICC. Despite this, both sides are downplaying the incident, focusing instead on the ongoing series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:56 IST
In a recent development from the cricketing world, Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head have attracted attention for their altercation during the second test between India and Australia. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued fines and demerit points to both players following their fiery exchange.

India's Siraj was penalized 20% of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. Similarly, Australia's Head faced sanctions for violating regulations concerning player interaction. The ICC confirmed that both players accepted their penalties without contest.

The incident unfolded after Head scored a decisive 140 before Siraj dismissed him. Tensions flared on the field, but were later diffused. This incident echoes past controversies, yet camaraderie is being fostered by shared experiences in the Indian Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

