Ben Curran: From Domestic Cricket to International Fame

Zimbabwe has extended an invitation to Ben Curran, brother of England cricket stars Sam and Tom Curran, to join the national team for a one-day series against Afghanistan at home this month.

The 28-year-old batsman expressed his desire to represent Zimbabwe two months ago, following the path of his late father Kevin Curran, who was a Zimbabwean cricket legend.

According to Zimbabwe Cricket, Curran earned his spot in the team after delivering outstanding performances in domestic cricket. Born in Northampton during his father's tenure on the English county circuit, Ben and his brothers, although raised in Zimbabwe, initially opted to play for England.

Now, Ben is set to participate in two test matches against Afghanistan, scheduled for Boxing Day and the New Year, with the ODI series kicking off in Harare on December 17. Zimbabwe's tour to England in 2025 could create a historic moment with the possibility of brothers playing against each other on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)