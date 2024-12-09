Kapil Dev Urges Vinod Kambli to Embrace Self-Care Amid Concerns

In a heartfelt appeal, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has voiced concern for the welfare of former cricketer Vinod Kambli, urging him to take personal responsibility for his health. Kapil stressed the importance of self-care and the availability of rehabilitation support, should Kambli choose to seek it.

The recent encounter between Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar, who attended a memorial unveiling for their former coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, further highlighted concerns about Kambli's state. Observers noted his frail appearance, adding to the communal disquiet regarding his physical and emotional health.

Kapil Dev, expressing collective disappointment in the cricketing community, said, "He has to support himself; we can't look after anybody if he doesn't want to look after himself." The former captain extended his well-wishes and urged Kambli's friends to guide him towards healthier choices, emphasizing that support will always be available from his cricketing peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)