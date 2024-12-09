Left Menu

Kapil Dev Urges Vinod Kambli to Embrace Self-Care Amid Concerns

Cricket icon Kapil Dev has urged former player Vinod Kambli to prioritize his well-being amidst growing concerns about his health. Dev emphasized the need for self-care and rehabilitation. Recently, Sachin Tendulkar and Kambli attended a memorial unveiling, sparking further conversation on Kambli's condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:38 IST
Kapil Dev Urges Vinod Kambli to Embrace Self-Care Amid Concerns
Vinod Kambli ( File Photo: X/@vinodkambli349). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt appeal, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has voiced concern for the welfare of former cricketer Vinod Kambli, urging him to take personal responsibility for his health. Kapil stressed the importance of self-care and the availability of rehabilitation support, should Kambli choose to seek it.

The recent encounter between Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar, who attended a memorial unveiling for their former coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, further highlighted concerns about Kambli's state. Observers noted his frail appearance, adding to the communal disquiet regarding his physical and emotional health.

Kapil Dev, expressing collective disappointment in the cricketing community, said, "He has to support himself; we can't look after anybody if he doesn't want to look after himself." The former captain extended his well-wishes and urged Kambli's friends to guide him towards healthier choices, emphasizing that support will always be available from his cricketing peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024