Referee David Coote Dismissed Amid Controversy

David Coote, a Premier League referee, was dismissed from his position by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) following allegations of misconduct.

A video circulated on social media purportedly showing Coote verbally abusing Liverpool and its ex-manager Juergen Klopp. This incident prompted an investigation and subsequent suspension, culminating in Coote's contract termination.

PGMOL expressed their continued support for Coote's welfare despite the termination, and Coote has the option to appeal the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)