Mohamed Salah Secures Long-term Commitment with Liverpool FC

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool FC's prolific forward, has inked an agreement extending his tenure with the club beyond the 2024-25 season. The Egyptian international, amid another impressive campaign, has vowed his future to the Reds as announced on Liverpool's official website.

This season, Salah has netted 32 times in 45 matches across all tournaments, with 27 goals propelling him to the top of the Premier League's scoring charts. Accompanied by 22 assists, his performances have been instrumental in Liverpool's pursuit of top honors under manager Arne Slot.

Since joining from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has ascended to third on Liverpool's all-time scorers list, amassing 243 goals over 394 appearances. His spell at Anfield is decorated with seven prominent trophies and multiple personal accolades, including three Premier League Golden Boots and two PFA Players' Player of the Year titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)