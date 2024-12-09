Premier League Scandal: Referee David Coote Dismissed

Premier League referee David Coote has been dismissed by the English referees' body, PGMOL, following a detailed investigation into his conduct, which found him in violation of his contractual obligations.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced, allegedly showing Coote in an abusive exchange with Liverpool and former manager Juergen Klopp, leading to his suspension last month.

Subsequent allegations of Coote partaking in drug use while officiating at Euro 2024 intensified the situation, prompting investigations by both the Football Association and UEFA. The PGMOL concluded the process with an immediate termination of his position, though Coote may still appeal the decision.

