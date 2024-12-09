Premier League Scandal: Referee David Coote Dismissed
Premier League referee David Coote has been dismissed by PGMOL after an investigation found him in breach of contract. Coote had been accused of inappropriate conduct, including abusive behavior towards Liverpool and Juergen Klopp, and alleged drug use. He retains the right to appeal the decision.
Premier League referee David Coote has been dismissed by the English referees' body, PGMOL, following a detailed investigation into his conduct, which found him in violation of his contractual obligations.
The controversy erupted after a video surfaced, allegedly showing Coote in an abusive exchange with Liverpool and former manager Juergen Klopp, leading to his suspension last month.
Subsequent allegations of Coote partaking in drug use while officiating at Euro 2024 intensified the situation, prompting investigations by both the Football Association and UEFA. The PGMOL concluded the process with an immediate termination of his position, though Coote may still appeal the decision.
