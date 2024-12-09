India Shines at World Squash Team Championships

India displayed exceptional skill at the World Squash Team Championships 2024 in Hong Kong, securing victories in the initial matches across both the men's and women's categories. The men's team, featuring players like Velavan Senthilkumar and Veer Chotrani, claimed a 2-1 win over Ireland, overcoming early setbacks.

In the women's category, a promising start saw victory against Colombia, powered by strong performances from Anahat Singh and Akanksha Salunkhe. However, they faced a tough Belgian side, which brought a 3-0 defeat despite their valiant efforts.

The teams now face pivotal matches on Tuesday. The men meet Colombia with a chance to progress, while the women confront Italy in a do-or-die contest to advance in the championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)