Left Menu

India Shines at World Squash Team Championships

India's men's and women's squash teams made a strong start at the World Squash Team Championships 2024 in Hong Kong. The men defeated Ireland 2-1, while the women overcame Colombia but lost to Belgium. Both teams are set for crucial matches to secure their standing in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:09 IST
India Shines at World Squash Team Championships
Indian squash player in action (Photo: World Squash and PSA Squash Tour). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

India displayed exceptional skill at the World Squash Team Championships 2024 in Hong Kong, securing victories in the initial matches across both the men's and women's categories. The men's team, featuring players like Velavan Senthilkumar and Veer Chotrani, claimed a 2-1 win over Ireland, overcoming early setbacks.

In the women's category, a promising start saw victory against Colombia, powered by strong performances from Anahat Singh and Akanksha Salunkhe. However, they faced a tough Belgian side, which brought a 3-0 defeat despite their valiant efforts.

The teams now face pivotal matches on Tuesday. The men meet Colombia with a chance to progress, while the women confront Italy in a do-or-die contest to advance in the championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024