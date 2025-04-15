Left Menu

Arjan Veurink to Lead Netherlands Women's Team: A Strategic Move in Women's Football

Arjan Veurink, the assistant coach of England's women's team, will take over as head coach of the Netherlands women's team following the European Championship. Veurink previously served the Dutch team and has achieved significant success with Sarina Wiegman, including winning Euro 2022 and the Women's Finalissima in 2023.

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink is set to leave his position with the England women's team after the European Championship to become head coach of the Netherlands women's national team, according to England's Football Association. He will replace Andries Jonker, who has led the team since 2022.

Veurink, 38, has a history with the Dutch squad, having been part of the coaching staff between 2017-2021 before joining England alongside Sarina Wiegman. During his tenure, England secured Euro 2022 victory, a Women's Finalissima in 2023, and finished second at the 2023 World Cup. He was also pivotal in the Netherlands' triumph at Euro 2017.

Having collaborated with Sarina Wiegman since 2017, Veurink remains dedicated to the current UEFA Women's Nations League campaign and the forthcoming European Championship in Switzerland. England will commence their title defense against France on July 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

