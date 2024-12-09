South Africa Clinches Series with Commanding Win Over Sri Lanka

South Africa secured a series whitewash against Sri Lanka with a 109-run victory in the final Test match, as right-arm seamer Dane Paterson dedicated his Man of the Match award to teammates Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma, and Keshav Maharaj for their standout performances.

The win, achieved after a challenging five-day game, places South Africa at the top of the World Test Championship standings with a point percentage of 63.33, moving them closer to the final. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj were instrumental in the bowling attack on the final day, dismantling Sri Lanka's resistance early in the first session.

Despite Sri Lanka's efforts, particularly from Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis, the team crumbled under South Africa's pressure. The South African team demonstrated resilience, solidifying their dominance and reaffirming their championship aspirations in this crucial series.

(With inputs from agencies.)