South Africa Clinches Series with Commanding Win Over Sri Lanka

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka to complete a 2-0 series whitewash, with Dane Paterson earning Man of the Match. Key performances from Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma, and Keshav Maharaj sealed victory. This win propels South Africa to the top of the World Test Championship standings, edging closer to the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:53 IST
Dane Paterson (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa secured a series whitewash against Sri Lanka with a 109-run victory in the final Test match, as right-arm seamer Dane Paterson dedicated his Man of the Match award to teammates Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma, and Keshav Maharaj for their standout performances.

The win, achieved after a challenging five-day game, places South Africa at the top of the World Test Championship standings with a point percentage of 63.33, moving them closer to the final. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj were instrumental in the bowling attack on the final day, dismantling Sri Lanka's resistance early in the first session.

Despite Sri Lanka's efforts, particularly from Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis, the team crumbled under South Africa's pressure. The South African team demonstrated resilience, solidifying their dominance and reaffirming their championship aspirations in this crucial series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

