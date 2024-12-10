Olympic Icon Dawn Fraser on the Mend After Surgery

Dawn Fraser, the legendary Australian swimmer, is recuperating in a Queensland hospital following a severe fall that resulted in four broken ribs and required emergency hip surgery. The 87-year-old, known as one of the greatest female sprint swimmers, made history by clinching the 100 metres freestyle gold at three consecutive Olympics from 1956 to 1964 and setting 27 individual world records during her illustrious career.

Fraser's daughter, Dawn-Lorraine Ware, expressed her relief and delight at her mother's recovery, stating in a media release, "Mum has scared the daylights out of us, but seeing her up and about today is the best Christmas present we could have asked for. She is one tough lady."

Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman also conveyed his well-wishes, underscoring Fraser's iconic status in Olympic sport. "Dawn Fraser is an icon of Olympic sport and like so many Australians, we are pleased to hear she is making good progress after her surgery," he said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Dawn and we wish her well in her recovery."

