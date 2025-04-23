Left Menu

Amrita Vidyalayam World Records Festival 2025: A Celebration of Unmatched Academic Excellence

The Amrita Vidyalayam World Records Festival 2025 celebrated 25 years of educational excellence with remarkable world record achievements. From a record-breaking origami portrait to innovative sports drills and academic challenges, the festival highlighted students' creativity, teamwork, and dedication, fostering a strong foundation for their future growth and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:40 IST
Amrita Vidyalayam World Records Festival 2025: A Celebration of Unmatched Academic Excellence
Shaping the Future: Amrita Vidyalayam's Elite World Records Festival 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amrita Vidyalayam in Coimbatore hosted the World Records Festival 2025, marking 25 years of educational excellence. The event celebrated the exceptional talents of its students, gaining recognition from major record-keeping bodies, observed by 27 adjudicators from three countries and seven Indian states.

Manager Swamini Muktamrita Prana emphasized Amma's educational philosophy, "Mastery over the mind is real education." A record was set with a massive origami heart portrait depicting Amma, involving 2,598 students and staff, symbolizing love and unity through 128,262 origami hearts.

Principal K. Jayajothy detailed more records, including synchronized sports drills with umbrellas and blindfolds, showcasing discipline and teamwork. Achievements in academic fields included the longest Thirukkural recitation marathon and records in explaining scientific concepts, enhancing students' confidence and communication skills.

The festival also promoted environmental responsibility with seed ball creation, while early education records improved language skills. These accomplishments reflect Amrita Vidyalayam's commitment to nurturing creativity and academic growth, setting new standards for educational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025