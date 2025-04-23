Amrita Vidyalayam World Records Festival 2025: A Celebration of Unmatched Academic Excellence

Amrita Vidyalayam in Coimbatore hosted the World Records Festival 2025, marking 25 years of educational excellence. The event celebrated the exceptional talents of its students, gaining recognition from major record-keeping bodies, observed by 27 adjudicators from three countries and seven Indian states.

Manager Swamini Muktamrita Prana emphasized Amma's educational philosophy, "Mastery over the mind is real education." A record was set with a massive origami heart portrait depicting Amma, involving 2,598 students and staff, symbolizing love and unity through 128,262 origami hearts.

Principal K. Jayajothy detailed more records, including synchronized sports drills with umbrellas and blindfolds, showcasing discipline and teamwork. Achievements in academic fields included the longest Thirukkural recitation marathon and records in explaining scientific concepts, enhancing students' confidence and communication skills.

The festival also promoted environmental responsibility with seed ball creation, while early education records improved language skills. These accomplishments reflect Amrita Vidyalayam's commitment to nurturing creativity and academic growth, setting new standards for educational excellence.

