Georgia Voll Shines in ODI Series: Australia's Rising Cricket Star

Georgia Voll, a promising 21-year-old cricketer, has been selected for the Australia women's squad following her impressive debut in the ODI series against India. She scored a century in her second game, leading Australia to victory. Gavan Twining is announced as the new assistant coach for the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 10-12-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 09:56 IST
In a stellar start to her career, 21-year-old Georgia Voll has been drafted into the Australian women's cricket squad. Voll impressed selectors during her ODI debut against India, scoring an unbeaten 46 runs in her first match.

She soared to new heights with a 101-run century in her second appearance, playing a significant role in securing Australia's 122-run victory, clinching the three-match ODI series 2-0.

Cricket Australia also revealed Gavan Twining as the new full-time assistant coach focusing on fielding and wicketkeeping. Twining, who holds a successful track record with the New South Wales Breakers, joins assistant coaches Scott Prestwidge and Dan Marsh. The team aims to retain the Rose Bowl Trophy against New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

