Jonathan Trott: Leading Afghanistan's Cricket Renaissance

Jonathan Trott will continue as the head coach of Afghanistan's national cricket team following a contract extension through to 2025. This decision by the Afghanistan Cricket Board is timely, coming just months before the team competes in their first-ever Champions Trophy next year.

Since assuming the coaching role in July 2022, the former England batsman has spearheaded Afghanistan's climb in international cricket, achieving landmark successes such as reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals with emphatic wins against cricket powerhouses Australia and New Zealand.

Jonathan Trott will not be available during the Zimbabwe tour's T20 and Test matches due to personal reasons but will coach the ODIs. In his stead, Hamid Hassan and Nawroz Mangal will assume the coaching duties, ensuring the team maintains its competitive edge.

