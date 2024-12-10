Left Menu

Jonathan Trott: Leading Afghanistan's Cricket Renaissance

Jonathan Trott will extend his role as Afghanistan's head coach until 2025, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirming his contract extension. Trott has led the team to new heights, including a T20 World Cup semi-final and notable ODI victories. During his absence in Zimbabwe, Hamid Hassan will act as head coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 10:51 IST
Jonathan Trott will continue as the head coach of Afghanistan's national cricket team following a contract extension through to 2025. This decision by the Afghanistan Cricket Board is timely, coming just months before the team competes in their first-ever Champions Trophy next year.

Since assuming the coaching role in July 2022, the former England batsman has spearheaded Afghanistan's climb in international cricket, achieving landmark successes such as reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals with emphatic wins against cricket powerhouses Australia and New Zealand.

Jonathan Trott will not be available during the Zimbabwe tour's T20 and Test matches due to personal reasons but will coach the ODIs. In his stead, Hamid Hassan and Nawroz Mangal will assume the coaching duties, ensuring the team maintains its competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

