Jonathan Trott's Afghanistan Coaching Tenure Extended Amid Cricketing Triumphs

In a significant move, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the extension of Jonathan Trott's tenure as head coach until the end of 2025. The former England international has been credited with steering the Afghan team to new heights in the cricketing world.

The ACB's decision reflects Trott's successful leadership over the past two and a half years, a period marked by standout performances in international tournaments. Afghanistan's cricketing upside was on full display during the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India where they finished sixth, trouncing major teams like England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands.

Continuing this momentum, the team excelled in the T20 World Cup 2024, notching wins against cricket powerhouses Australia, Bangladesh, and New Zealand to earn a historic semi-final berth. Currently, Afghanistan is engaged in a multi-format tour in Zimbabwe, where Trott will coach the ODIs but remain unavailable for the T20I and Test formats due to personal reasons. In his absence, Hamid Hassan is set to take the reins.

(With inputs from agencies.)