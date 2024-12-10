Karnataka Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader SM Krishna
Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, known for his pivotal role in transforming Bengaluru into India's Silicon Valley, passed away at 92. Tributes poured in from political figures like Anil Kumble and Siddaramiah, highlighting his significant contributions and enduring legacy in Karnataka's IT sector.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the political and cricketing worlds united in mourning following the death of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna at 92. Anil Kumble, former cricketer, highlighted Krishna's invaluable contributions to the state, particularly in propelling Bengaluru into the technological limelight.
Krishna's passing was marked by tributes from Karnataka figures, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announcing his funeral will occur in Krishna's hometown, Somanahalli. Chief Minister Siddaramiah also expressed profound sorrow, crediting Krishna's leadership for advancements in Karnataka's IT-BT sector.
Krishna's political legacy spans decades, including serving as External Affairs Minister and Maharashtra Governor. A stalwart of Congress until 2017, he then joined BJP, retiring from active politics only last year, leaving a legacy hailed by many as transformative for Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
