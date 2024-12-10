Left Menu

Karnataka Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader SM Krishna

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, known for his pivotal role in transforming Bengaluru into India's Silicon Valley, passed away at 92. Tributes poured in from political figures like Anil Kumble and Siddaramiah, highlighting his significant contributions and enduring legacy in Karnataka's IT sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:00 IST
Karnataka Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader SM Krishna
Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna (Photo credit/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the political and cricketing worlds united in mourning following the death of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna at 92. Anil Kumble, former cricketer, highlighted Krishna's invaluable contributions to the state, particularly in propelling Bengaluru into the technological limelight.

Krishna's passing was marked by tributes from Karnataka figures, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announcing his funeral will occur in Krishna's hometown, Somanahalli. Chief Minister Siddaramiah also expressed profound sorrow, crediting Krishna's leadership for advancements in Karnataka's IT-BT sector.

Krishna's political legacy spans decades, including serving as External Affairs Minister and Maharashtra Governor. A stalwart of Congress until 2017, he then joined BJP, retiring from active politics only last year, leaving a legacy hailed by many as transformative for Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024