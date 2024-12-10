Left Menu

Sports Updates: Sabalenka Shines, NFL Hopes for Stona, Ohtani's Bat Magic

Highlights in sports include Aryna Sabalenka being awarded WTA Player of the Year, Olympic discus champion Roje Stona pursuing an NFL career, and Shohei Ohtani focusing on batting for the Dodgers' Japan opener. Other news involves coaching changes, team strategies, injuries, and player transfers across various leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:28 IST
Aryna Sabalenka has been named the WTA Player of the Year after winning two Grand Slam titles, propelling her to the number one world ranking. She started 2023 by defending her Australian Open title and later clinched the U.S. Open, overtaking Iga Swiatek in rankings.

Jamaican discus champion Roje Stona is aiming for an NFL contract through the IPP programme. After triumphing at the Paris Olympics, he was invited to NFL rookie minicamps with teams like the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, as part of his bid.

Shohei Ohtani, recovering from elbow surgery, will play as a hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers' season opener in Japan. Despite not pitching, Ohtani secured his third MVP award after a historic season capping with a World Series victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

