Sports Updates: Sabalenka Shines, NFL Hopes for Stona, Ohtani's Bat Magic

Aryna Sabalenka has been named the WTA Player of the Year after winning two Grand Slam titles, propelling her to the number one world ranking. She started 2023 by defending her Australian Open title and later clinched the U.S. Open, overtaking Iga Swiatek in rankings.

Jamaican discus champion Roje Stona is aiming for an NFL contract through the IPP programme. After triumphing at the Paris Olympics, he was invited to NFL rookie minicamps with teams like the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, as part of his bid.

Shohei Ohtani, recovering from elbow surgery, will play as a hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers' season opener in Japan. Despite not pitching, Ohtani secured his third MVP award after a historic season capping with a World Series victory.

