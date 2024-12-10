Left Menu

Indian Cricket Team Gears Up for Brisbane Redemption

After a disappointing defeat in the pink-ball Test, Indian batters, led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, engaged in an intensive net session to prepare for the upcoming challenge in Brisbane. With a focus on defensive techniques, the team aims to improve and regain form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:59 IST
Indian Cricket Team Gears Up for Brisbane Redemption
  • Country:
  • Australia

Reeling from their humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the pink-ball Test against Australia, the Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, is determined to bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Choosing to remain in Adelaide rather than move to Brisbane, the team focused on enhancing their red-ball skills, emphasizing defensive techniques and judicious shot selection. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the team's preparations on X, stressing the importance of looking forward to the upcoming Test.

With key players like Skipper Rohit Sharma struggling with form, having posted minimal scores recently, the team is eager to regain their rhythm. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, after ending a 16-month century drought, showed intent in his net session, while young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed aggressive play. India's bowling unit, including Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja, prepared intensively for the Test starting Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024