Indian Cricket Team Gears Up for Brisbane Redemption

Reeling from their humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the pink-ball Test against Australia, the Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, is determined to bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Choosing to remain in Adelaide rather than move to Brisbane, the team focused on enhancing their red-ball skills, emphasizing defensive techniques and judicious shot selection. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the team's preparations on X, stressing the importance of looking forward to the upcoming Test.

With key players like Skipper Rohit Sharma struggling with form, having posted minimal scores recently, the team is eager to regain their rhythm. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, after ending a 16-month century drought, showed intent in his net session, while young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed aggressive play. India's bowling unit, including Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja, prepared intensively for the Test starting Saturday.

