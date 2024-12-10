Corruption Charges Cloud DDCA Elections: Kirti Azad's Battle for Transparency

Kirti Azad, a former India cricketer and current political figure, has taken a bold stance against alleged financial mismanagement within the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). Azad, who is challenging incumbent Rohan Jaitley for the DDCA presidency, raised concerns over the use of BCCI funds.

According to Azad, the DDCA received approximately Rs 140 crore in the last fiscal year but allocated only Rs 7 crore for cricket. He accused the current regime of extravagant spending, citing a Rs 17.5 crore expense for floodlights and Rs 19 crore for installing lifts while neglecting essential facilities.

Azad's campaign promises include enhanced infrastructure and the establishment of nine cricket academies. The upcoming DDCA elections, with over 3,700 members voting, stand as a pivotal moment for potential change in the association's leadership and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)