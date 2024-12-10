Left Menu

Excitement Builds as 2024 Lanka T10 Super League Kicks Off in December

The 2024 Lanka T10 Super League, set to begin on December 11 in Kandy, promises thrilling cricket action with six franchises featuring international stars and local talent. Iconic coaches like Chaminda Vaas and Graham Ford will lead teams that include players such as Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, and Thisara Perera.

10-12-2024
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The highly anticipated 2024 Lanka T10 Super League will officially kick off on December 11 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, according to an announcement on Tuesday. This event is set to revolutionize Sri Lankan cricket, bringing an exhilarating mix of international stars and local players to the picturesque venue in Kandy.

The tournament will feature six dynamic franchises, with lineups that include cricket icons and rising talents. The Colombo Jaguars, coached by the legendary Chaminda Vaas, boasts stars like former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews, Pakistan's Asif Ali, and explosive opener Jason Roy, promising a thrilling display of cricket artistry.

Among the competitors, the Galle Marvels, under Graham Ford, feature a strong roster led by spin expert Maheesh Theekshana. The team includes names like Bhanuka Rajapaksa and English powerhouse Alex Hales. Meanwhile, other franchises, like the Hambantota Bangla Tigers and Jaffna Titans, promise equally formidable lineups, ensuring a tournament filled with excitement.

