Australia Triumphs Despite Reddy's Remarkable Spell
Australia secured a challenging 298-6 win in the final Women's ODI, overcoming a career-best performance from Indian pacer Arundhati Reddy. Annabel Sutherland's century led Australia's recovery after Reddy's quick wickets disrupted their start. Despite India's efforts, Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner's partnership solidified Australia's commanding score.
Perth
In a thrilling conclusion to the Women's ODI series, Australia outlasted an exceptional spell from Indian pacer Arundhati Reddy, posting a formidable 298 for six on Wednesday.
Annabel Sutherland spearheaded Australia's fightback, scoring 110 from 95 deliveries after Reddy's impressive four-wicket burst had jolted the visitors' lineup.
Despite India's early challenge, Sutherland, alongside Ashleigh Gardner, displayed the depth of Australia's batting prowess, ensuring a strong finish in their innings at the WACA ground.
