Australia Triumphs Despite Reddy's Remarkable Spell

In a thrilling conclusion to the Women's ODI series, Australia outlasted an exceptional spell from Indian pacer Arundhati Reddy, posting a formidable 298 for six on Wednesday.

Annabel Sutherland spearheaded Australia's fightback, scoring 110 from 95 deliveries after Reddy's impressive four-wicket burst had jolted the visitors' lineup.

Despite India's early challenge, Sutherland, alongside Ashleigh Gardner, displayed the depth of Australia's batting prowess, ensuring a strong finish in their innings at the WACA ground.

