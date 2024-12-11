Shami Struggles as Baroda Triumphs Over Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal

Pacer Mohammed Shami's subpar performance had a significant impact on Bengal's fortunes as they succumbed to a 41-run loss against Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Shami, who is aiming for a spot in India's Test squad for the upcoming matches in Australia, struggled with his control, delivering two wides in his opening over and failing to find consistency throughout his spells, despite clocking speeds of 140 km/h.

While Shami managed to take two late wickets, Baroda's batting, led by opener Shashwat Rawat's 40 off 26 balls, posted a formidable 172. Baroda's bowlers, headed by Hardik Pandya, Lukeman Merriwala, and Atit Sheth, then dismantled Bengal's lineup, dismissing them for 131 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)