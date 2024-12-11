Sumit Antil Aims Beyond Gold, Eyes 80-Metre Javelin Record

Indian Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil has set his sights on achieving an 80-metre mark in the javelin throw in the coming years. This announcement follows his outstanding performance at the Paris Paralympics, where he clinched his second consecutive gold medal with a record-breaking throw of 70.59 meters.

Speaking at the GoSports Foundation Annual Sports Awards Night 2024 in Mumbai, Antil shared his journey. Reflecting on his previous goal set before the Tokyo Paralympics to achieve a 70-metre mark, he now aims for more. "Many doubted it at first, but within 1.5 years, I proved it possible. Now, reaching 80 metres is my dream," said Antil. The awards celebrated numerous athletes, including table tennis star Sreeja Akula and the badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, named Athletes of the Year.

The event highlighted the achievements of athletes like Muhammed Anas and Nikhat Zareen, showcasing the collaborative efforts driving Indian sports forward. With over 100 athletes present, the night was a testament to the support from mentors and corporates, inspiring continued success in diverse sporting disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)