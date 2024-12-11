Chelsea's Defence: The Unsung Hero in Premier League Quest

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca highlighted the crucial role of the club's defence in their surprising push for the Premier League title, despite a recent high-scoring match against Tottenham. Maresca acknowledged the team's offensive capabilities, but insisted that defensive strength is key to their success.

Currently second in the Premier League, Chelsea have conceded only 18 goals in 15 matches, trailing behind leaders Liverpool and Arsenal in terms of defensive records. The team also dominates in the Europa Conference League, topping the table after four consecutive victories. However, Maresca refrained from labeling Chelsea as favorites.

With a strategic eye on player rotation, the manager plans to rest some players for the upcoming match against Astana, allowing 18-year-old defender Josh Acheampong to potentially make his first start. Chelsea's domestic campaign continues with a match against Brentford on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)