United We Play: Awakening Football Dreams in India and Beyond

Despite a vast population and passion for football, India and Thailand lack representation in England’s Premier League. Manchester United's 'United We Play' initiative aims to change this by empowering young players from India, Nepal, Thailand, and UAE through skill development, underlining the importance of opportunity in talent nurturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester United looks to tap into India's football potential, aiming to bridge its absence in England's Premier League despite a massive population. Partnering with Apollo Tyres, six young players from India, Nepal, Thailand, and the UAE experienced training at Old Trafford as part of the 'United We Play' initiative.

Launched by former United player Louis Saha in India, the programme saw its finale in Chandigarh under the guidance of Gary Neville. Participants, among a pool of 15,000, were tested rigorously, including sessions under difficult weather, fostering resilience essential for professional advancement.

While India remains a 'sleeping giant' in football, with minimal global achievements to date, initiatives like 'United We Play' and 'Vision 2047' aim to elevate its global standing, promoting talent aspiring to international success.

