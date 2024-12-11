Left Menu

Hockey India's Perspective on Foreign Players' Withdrawal from HIL

Hockey India dispels reports that foreign players are withdrawing from the Hockey India League (HIL) due to financial and scheduling conflicts. Despite some foreign players pulling out, the league emphasizes its progress on the global stage and its investment in Indian players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:10 IST
Hockey India's Perspective on Foreign Players' Withdrawal from HIL
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh dismissed claims that foreign players are bowing out of the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) due to financial or scheduling issues. According to Singh, these players were aware of the terms well before the auction process began.

Singh highlighted that since HIL's inception in 2013, Indian hockey has advanced significantly, which is why franchises prefer investing in domestic talent. The withdrawal of foreign players, he argued, doesn't detract from the league's growth and revival.

Sources indicate that 96 foreign players were initially signed across men and women franchises, but many have withdrawn, citing inadequate pay and scheduling conflicts with the Christmas holidays. Prominent players like Germany's Christopher Ruhr and Britain's Anna Toman have pulled out, citing various reasons such as injuries and personal commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024