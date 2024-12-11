Hockey India's Perspective on Foreign Players' Withdrawal from HIL

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh dismissed claims that foreign players are bowing out of the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) due to financial or scheduling issues. According to Singh, these players were aware of the terms well before the auction process began.

Singh highlighted that since HIL's inception in 2013, Indian hockey has advanced significantly, which is why franchises prefer investing in domestic talent. The withdrawal of foreign players, he argued, doesn't detract from the league's growth and revival.

Sources indicate that 96 foreign players were initially signed across men and women franchises, but many have withdrawn, citing inadequate pay and scheduling conflicts with the Christmas holidays. Prominent players like Germany's Christopher Ruhr and Britain's Anna Toman have pulled out, citing various reasons such as injuries and personal commitments.

