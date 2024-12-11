Left Menu

Jaffna Titans Triumph in a Thrilling Start to Lanka T10 Super League

The Jaffna Titans secured a commanding win against the Hambantota Bangla Tigers by eight wickets in the opening match of the Lanka T10 Super League. A stellar performance by Tom Kohler-Cadmore and a remarkable spell from Treveen Mathew highlighted the Titans' victory at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:25 IST
Jaffna Titans Triumph in a Thrilling Start to Lanka T10 Super League
Jaffna Titans (Photo: Lanka T10 Super League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Lanka T10 Super League kicked off in thrilling fashion as the Jaffna Titans dominated the Hambantota Bangla Tigers with an emphatic eight-wicket victory at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Winning the toss, the Titans chose to field, setting the tone as fast bowler Mohammad Amir dismissed Kusal Perera lbw on the first ball.

The Bangla Tigers' innings briefly stabilized with opener Mohammad Shahzad and captain Dasun Shanaka forging a 77-run partnership. Shahzad contributed 22 runs, while Shanaka blasted 51 off just 17 balls with five sixes and four boundaries. Yet, as Shanaka departed, a collapse ensued, leaving the Tigers at 106/8 after 10 overs. Young spinner Treveen Mathew emerged as a standout, claiming 4/10 runs in two overs.

Chasing 107, Jaffna started shakily, losing Nuwanidu Fernando early. However, Tom Kohler-Cadmore took charge with a blistering 57 not out from 21 balls, aided by Tom Abell's 33 runs. Their partnership led the Titans to a comfortable win in only 8.1 overs. The match marked a promising beginning for the Jaffna Titans in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024