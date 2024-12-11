Jaffna Titans Triumph in a Thrilling Start to Lanka T10 Super League

The Lanka T10 Super League kicked off in thrilling fashion as the Jaffna Titans dominated the Hambantota Bangla Tigers with an emphatic eight-wicket victory at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Winning the toss, the Titans chose to field, setting the tone as fast bowler Mohammad Amir dismissed Kusal Perera lbw on the first ball.

The Bangla Tigers' innings briefly stabilized with opener Mohammad Shahzad and captain Dasun Shanaka forging a 77-run partnership. Shahzad contributed 22 runs, while Shanaka blasted 51 off just 17 balls with five sixes and four boundaries. Yet, as Shanaka departed, a collapse ensued, leaving the Tigers at 106/8 after 10 overs. Young spinner Treveen Mathew emerged as a standout, claiming 4/10 runs in two overs.

Chasing 107, Jaffna started shakily, losing Nuwanidu Fernando early. However, Tom Kohler-Cadmore took charge with a blistering 57 not out from 21 balls, aided by Tom Abell's 33 runs. Their partnership led the Titans to a comfortable win in only 8.1 overs. The match marked a promising beginning for the Jaffna Titans in the tournament.

