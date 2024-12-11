Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Secures Resilient Victory Over Hyderabad FC

Chennaiyin FC ended their losing streak with a 1-0 win against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League. Lukas Brambilla's assist set up Irfan Yadwad's early goal. Despite Hyderabad's persistent attacks and missed chances, Chennaiyin maintained their lead, clinching a crucial victory at home.

Irfan Yadwad (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennaiyin FC celebrated a much-needed victory, triumphing 1-0 over Hyderabad FC, halting their three-game loss streak in the Indian Super League 2024-25 match held at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Initially, Hyderabad FC appeared to dominate, controlling possession as they sought to dictate the game's pace. Yet, Chennaiyin's Lukas Brambilla turned the tide by intercepting a pass near midfield and sending a well-calculated through ball to Irfan Yadwad on the inside-left, who scored the decisive goal five minutes in.

Hyderabad tried to retaliate, launching a series of assaults that came close to leveling the match. Shots from Andrei Alba and Alex Saji were among the efforts that narrowly failed, both striking the woodwork. Despite numerous attempts and 10 minutes of added time, Hyderabad couldn't penetrate Chennaiyin's steadfast defense, concluding the match at a 1-0 scoreline in Chennaiyin's favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

