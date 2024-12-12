Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Nolan Arenado Next Team Odds: Powerhouse favorites flip

With a dearth of attractive power-hitting corner infielder options on the free agent market, the news that St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is available has piqued the interest of numerous needy teams. Arenado's agent saying that his client is open to moving from third to first base only increased the options -- and demand -- for the 33-year-old slugger.

Rangers add right-handed reliever Jacob Webb to roster

The Texas Rangers agreed to terms with right-handed relief pitcher Jacob Webb on a one-year contract on Wednesday. Webb, 31, became a free agent after last season, when he set career bests for innings pitched (56.2) and strikeouts (58) in his first full season with the Baltimore Orioles.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell gets new 8-year deal

Iowa State and Matt Campbell are in agreement on a new eight-year contract after the head coach led the Cyclones to their first 10-win season ever. The new deal runs through the 2032 season. Financial terms were not disclosed by the school Wednesday.

Any day but Tuesday: KC, Patrick Mahomes bracing for three games in 11 days

At a time when the Kansas City Chiefs want to be sprinting to the finish line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes fears the physical toll of playing three games in a span of 11 days will derail the two-time Super Bowl champions. "You never want to play this amount of games in this short of time. It's not great for your body," said Mahomes of Kansas City's upcoming Sunday-Saturday-Christmas Day (Wednesday) schedule combination. "But at the end of the day, it's your job, your profession, you have to come to work and do it."

Bigger Dance? NCAA Tournament expansion gaining support

President Charlie Baker set a timeline of early April to determine whether the NCAA Tournament would expand in 2026. Speaking at a sports business conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Baker described growing support to increase the number of teams in the NCAA Tournament from 68 by up to eight.

Reports: Red Sox acquire LHP Garrett Crochet from White Sox

The Boston Red Sox acquired All-Star left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in exchange for four highly touted minor league prospects. The Red Sox are sending catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez to Chicago, both teams confirmed.

CB Jaire Alexander leads cavalry of Packers back at practice

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is off the injury report and on the practice field in Green Bay. Alexander was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert dealing with ankle injury, leg contusion

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert sustained two injuries -- a leg contusion and an ankle issue -- in their loss Sunday night to the host Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh revealed the ankle injury in meeting with reporters on Wednesday. He said it is a separate ailment from the high ankle sprain that Herbert played through earlier in the season.

Cavaliers F Max Strus (ankle) to make season debut Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Max Strus is expected to make his season debut on Friday after battling an ankle injury, RG first reported Tuesday. The Cavaliers, 21-4 without Strus, host the Washington Wizards on Friday. Strus will play barring any setbacks, ESPN added Wednesday.

Commanders WR Noah Brown sustained internal injuries

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown could miss the rest of the season with an internal injury, coach Dan Quinn confirmed Wednesday. Initial reports said Brown had sustained a rib injury in Washington's 42-19 win against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 1.

