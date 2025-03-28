Fungi Face Extinction, Webb Telescope Unveils Early Galaxy Secrets
Current science highlights include a report on the extinction risk faced by fungi, vital for ecological balance and human uses, and the James Webb Space Telescope's observation of JADES-GS-z13-1. This galaxy offers clues on the universe's transition from the 'dark ages' soon after the Big Bang.
An alarming new study has revealed that nearly a third of assessed fungi species are threatened with extinction. Factors such as deforestation and agricultural spread are driving this risk, underscored by the latest 'Red List' of endangered species. Fungi, integral to decomposition and essential for producing medicines, are vital to ecological and human health.
In another scientific breakthrough, the James Webb Space Telescope has spotted a distant galaxy offering new insights into the universe's early development. Identified as JADES-GS-z13-1, this galaxy aids scientists in understanding a pivotal transition period that ended the cosmic 'dark ages' sooner than previously thought.
The Webb telescope's observation marks a significant leap in comprehending the universe's origins, as it captures a moment from 330 million years post-Big Bang, advancing astronomical studies significantly.
