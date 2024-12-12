Bill Belichick Takes on the Tar Heels: A New Chapter in College Football

In a surprising twist, Bill Belichick, the celebrated architect of the New England Patriots' six Super Bowl victories, is set to take charge of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. The announcement was made by UNC on Wednesday.

Belichick, who is 72, has agreed to a five-year contract, which is currently awaiting approval from the university's board of trustees and board of governors. Though financial terms remain undisclosed, insiders from The Athletic suggest the deal might reach a staggering $30 million.

Belichick, excited about his new role, expressed enthusiasm for coaching at the college level for the first time. He takes over from Mack Brown, aiming to revive the Tar Heels' football success. His extensive NFL experience is anticipated to significantly impact Carolina football.

(With inputs from agencies.)