Bill Belichick Takes on the Tar Heels: A New Chapter in College Football

Renowned NFL coach Bill Belichick will become the head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. At 72, after 24 seasons with the Patriots, Belichick embarks on his first college-level coaching position, succeeding Mack Brown. The UNC contract is reportedly worth up to $30 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 07:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 07:12 IST
In a surprising twist, Bill Belichick, the celebrated architect of the New England Patriots' six Super Bowl victories, is set to take charge of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. The announcement was made by UNC on Wednesday.

Belichick, who is 72, has agreed to a five-year contract, which is currently awaiting approval from the university's board of trustees and board of governors. Though financial terms remain undisclosed, insiders from The Athletic suggest the deal might reach a staggering $30 million.

Belichick, excited about his new role, expressed enthusiasm for coaching at the college level for the first time. He takes over from Mack Brown, aiming to revive the Tar Heels' football success. His extensive NFL experience is anticipated to significantly impact Carolina football.

