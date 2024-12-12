Injury Blow: Anrich Nortje Out of T20I, ODI Series Against Pakistan

In a significant blow to South Africa, right-arm seamer Anrich Nortje has been sidelined for the rest of the T20I series and the subsequent ODI series against Pakistan due to a toe injury. Nortje, who was absent from the first T20I on December 10, has received a scan revealing a toe fracture.

The injury occurred during a training session, forcing Nortje out of not just Friday's T20I at SuperSport Park but also the next two matches. In his place, Cricket South Africa has introduced the uncapped all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem into the squad for the remaining T20Is.

The remaining fixtures of the T20I series are slated for December 13 and 14, with the ODIs scheduled from December 17 to 22. Meanwhile, Nortje is expected to consult a specialist orthopaedic surgeon for a detailed recovery plan.

