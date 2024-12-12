Australia Dominates: Ashleigh Gardner Leads Historic Win Against India

The Indian Women's Cricket Team received a 10% match fee deduction for a slow over-rate in their ICC Women's Championship clash against Australia. The match in Brisbane saw Australia set a record with a score of 371/8, a figure India couldn't match, resulting in a 122-run defeat.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, India was penalized. Players incur a 5% fine for each unbowled over in the designated time. Umpires Claire Polosak, Donovan Koch, Jacqueline Williams, and David Taylor filed the charges. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted guilt, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

Australia won the ODI series 3-0, with Ashleigh Gardner making history by becoming the first Australian to claim a five-wicket haul in all cricket formats. Her effort contributed to Australia sweeping the series in Perth. Smriti Mandhana's counter-attacking century gave India hope, but Gardner's 5/30 spell dismantled India's chase, securing an 83-run win.

Gardner's remarkable performance was her first ODI five-wicket haul, complementing her achievements in Test cricket against England and T20Is against New Zealand. Earlier, India had Australia on the ropes at 78/4, thanks to Arundhati Reddy's brilliant spell. However, Gardner and Sutherland's crucial 96-run partnership revived Australia, with Gardner scoring her sixth ODI half-century.

Ellyse Perry ended Gardner's innings while Deepti Sharma dismissed McGrath, who scored an unbeaten 56. It was Sutherland who shone with 110 off 95 balls, forging a key 122-run stand with McGrath, helping Australia amass 298/6 and complete the series sweep.

Australia reinforced their top spot in the ICC Women's Championship standings with 34 points and will next face New Zealand. India holds third place, with aspirations of winning their maiden championship hinging on victories in their remaining matches against West Indies and Ireland.

