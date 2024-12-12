South Africa Gears Up for ICC Champions Trophy with New ODI Squad

In a strategic move aimed at preparing for the ICC Champions Trophy, South Africa has unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan, commencing on December 17. Temba Bavuma will captain the team, with returning star Kagiso Rabada marking his comeback to the ODI lineup following the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The squad selection has also brought promising young talent to the fore, with 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka earning his first ODI cap. Maphaka, who displayed remarkable prowess as the Player of the Tournament at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, joins a formidable pace division that includes Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, and Andile Phehlukwayo.

According to head coach Rob Walter, the squad is a robust ensemble targeted for the Champions Trophy. Walter expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform, despite the absence of Anrich Nortje due to a toe injury. This series, noted Walter, is crucial for refining team dynamics ahead of international competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)