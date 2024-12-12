Left Menu

India's Strides in Anti-Doping: NDTL Gets WADA Nod for Athlete Biological Passport

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi has secured approval from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to manage the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP). This initiative plays a crucial role in India's efforts against doping, monitoring athletes' biological markers over time to ensure fair play.

Updated: 12-12-2024 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi has received significant recognition from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). As of December 6, it is authorized to manage the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP), a major advancement in India's anti-doping efforts.

The Athlete Biological Passport is a sophisticated tool employed to track biological markers in athletes over time. By analyzing fluctuations in blood and steroid profiles, the ABP plays a crucial role in maintaining fair play in sports and shielding clean athletes from unfair competition.

India has now joined an elite group of 17 Athlete Passport Management Units (APMUs) globally approved by WADA. This validation strengthens NDTL's reputation, allowing it to serve both national and neighboring anti-doping organizations, following a suspension and subsequent restoration of its accreditation in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

