Youth Lead 'Run for Vikasit Rajasthan' to Boost State's Progress
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the crucial role of youth in the state's development during 'Run for Vikasit Rajasthan'. The event celebrated his administration's achievements, encouraging youth participation in progress. Plans include annual races and sports investments for enhanced opportunities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared that the youth are the nation's cornerstone, driving the state's and country's progress.
Speaking at the 'Run for Vikasit Rajasthan' event at Amar Jawan Jyoti, he highlighted the youth's energy, talent, and their role in uplifting the state.
Sharma announced the annual recurrence of the event to inspire youth participation in development, reflecting on his administration's efforts for unity and progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IFS Officer and Husband Charged in Alleged Investment Scam
Gaurs Group's Major Investment in Greater Noida Real Estate
West Bengal's Power Surge: Rs 2,450 Crore Investment in Thermal Plant Modernisation
Beta Drugs Gains Investment Boost from Healthquad Fund II
Madhya Pradesh CM Honors 26/11 Victims and Promotes State as Investment Hub in London