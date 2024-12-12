Left Menu

Youth Lead 'Run for Vikasit Rajasthan' to Boost State's Progress

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the crucial role of youth in the state's development during 'Run for Vikasit Rajasthan'. The event celebrated his administration's achievements, encouraging youth participation in progress. Plans include annual races and sports investments for enhanced opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:03 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared that the youth are the nation's cornerstone, driving the state's and country's progress.

Speaking at the 'Run for Vikasit Rajasthan' event at Amar Jawan Jyoti, he highlighted the youth's energy, talent, and their role in uplifting the state.

Sharma announced the annual recurrence of the event to inspire youth participation in development, reflecting on his administration's efforts for unity and progress.

