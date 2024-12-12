Youth Lead 'Run for Vikasit Rajasthan' to Boost State's Progress

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared that the youth are the nation's cornerstone, driving the state's and country's progress.

Speaking at the 'Run for Vikasit Rajasthan' event at Amar Jawan Jyoti, he highlighted the youth's energy, talent, and their role in uplifting the state.

Sharma announced the annual recurrence of the event to inspire youth participation in development, reflecting on his administration's efforts for unity and progress.

