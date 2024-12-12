Left Menu

Youngest Chess Champion: D Gukesh's Dream Come True

D Gukesh, newly-crowned world chess champion, achieved his dream of becoming the youngest ever champion by defeating China's Ding Liren. Gukesh celebrated this historic win but acknowledged the formidable skills of his opponent, expressing gratitude to his parents and God for support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:33 IST
Youngest Chess Champion: D Gukesh's Dream Come True
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

D Gukesh, the youngest ever world chess champion, described his victory as a dream come true. On Thursday, Gukesh successfully dethroned China's Ding Liren after a tense 14th game, clinching the historic win.

Emotionally reflecting on his journey, Gukesh shared, "I was dreaming of this moment for the last 10 years." Extending gratitude, he acknowledged his opponent Ding as a true champion and expressed thanks to his supporters, especially his parents.

Ding Liren accepted the defeat gracefully, expressing satisfaction with his performance despite the loss, noting, "I have no regrets."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024