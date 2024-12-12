Youngest Chess Champion: D Gukesh's Dream Come True
D Gukesh, newly-crowned world chess champion, achieved his dream of becoming the youngest ever champion by defeating China's Ding Liren. Gukesh celebrated this historic win but acknowledged the formidable skills of his opponent, expressing gratitude to his parents and God for support.
D Gukesh, the youngest ever world chess champion, described his victory as a dream come true. On Thursday, Gukesh successfully dethroned China's Ding Liren after a tense 14th game, clinching the historic win.
Emotionally reflecting on his journey, Gukesh shared, "I was dreaming of this moment for the last 10 years." Extending gratitude, he acknowledged his opponent Ding as a true champion and expressed thanks to his supporters, especially his parents.
Ding Liren accepted the defeat gracefully, expressing satisfaction with his performance despite the loss, noting, "I have no regrets."
