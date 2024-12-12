Inter Milan's Pivotal Serie A Test: Injury Woes and Championship Hopes
Inter Milan faces crucial challenges against Lazio in Serie A amidst defensive injuries. Both teams are eager for a win following Inter's Champions League loss. With Atalanta leading the standings, the pressure is on Inter to maintain their footing against surging rivals Fiorentina and unbeaten Juve.
Inter Milan, coping with significant defensive injuries and a recent Champions League defeat, prepares to face Lazio in an essential Serie A match. Their aim is to stay competitive with league leaders Atalanta.
After their 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, Inter is still missing key defenders Francesco Acerbi and Benjamin Pavard. Meanwhile, Lazio enters the game with consecutive victories over Napoli in both league and cup competitions.
Fiorentina may set a club record with a win over Bologna, while Juventus remains unbeaten against Venezia. Juve coach Thiago Motta remains focused on improving his team's performance, despite criticism and recent draws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Inter Milan
- Lazio
- Champions League
- Serie A
- Atalanta
- Fiorentina
- Juve
- Thiago Motta
- injuries
- football
ALSO READ
Martinez's Stunning Save Secures Draw with Juventus
Fiorentina's Renaissance: Palladino's Squad Chases Serie A Glory
BJP Eyes Rejuvenation in Jharkhand with Fresh Leadership Target
Juvenile Offender Escapes Police Custody During Hospital Visit
Edoardo Bove's Road to Recovery: Fiorentina Midfielder's Health Update