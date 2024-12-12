Left Menu

Inter Milan's Pivotal Serie A Test: Injury Woes and Championship Hopes

Inter Milan faces crucial challenges against Lazio in Serie A amidst defensive injuries. Both teams are eager for a win following Inter's Champions League loss. With Atalanta leading the standings, the pressure is on Inter to maintain their footing against surging rivals Fiorentina and unbeaten Juve.

Inter Milan, coping with significant defensive injuries and a recent Champions League defeat, prepares to face Lazio in an essential Serie A match. Their aim is to stay competitive with league leaders Atalanta.

After their 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, Inter is still missing key defenders Francesco Acerbi and Benjamin Pavard. Meanwhile, Lazio enters the game with consecutive victories over Napoli in both league and cup competitions.

Fiorentina may set a club record with a win over Bologna, while Juventus remains unbeaten against Venezia. Juve coach Thiago Motta remains focused on improving his team's performance, despite criticism and recent draws.

