D Gukesh: The Youngest World Chess Champion Makes History

D Gukesh, an 18-year-old Indian grandmaster, became the youngest world chess champion after defeating Ding Liren. He is the second Indian to win this title, continuing Viswanathan Anand's legacy. Gukesh received acclaim, including from PM Modi, for his talent and determination in securing the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:50 IST
D Gukesh, India's burgeoning chess sensation, has etched his name into the history books by becoming the youngest world chess champion at just 18 years old. Emerging victorious against current titleholder Ding Liren in a gripping final game, Gukesh heralds a promising new era for Indian chess.

Cementing his position as a formidable player, Gukesh is only the second Indian to clinch this coveted title, following in the legendary footsteps of Viswanathan Anand. Anand has been pivotal in nurturing Gukesh's talent, nurturing him at his Chennai-based chess academy.

The victory, accompanied by a prize of $1.3 million, brought widespread celebration across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Gukesh, calling the triumph 'historic and exemplary,' recognizing the young grandmaster's unmatched skill and tenacity. Gukesh's emotional journey was marked by resilience against fierce competition, showcasing his phenomenal prowess on the global stage.

