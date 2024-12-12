D Gukesh: The Youngest World Chess Champion Makes History

D Gukesh, India's burgeoning chess sensation, has etched his name into the history books by becoming the youngest world chess champion at just 18 years old. Emerging victorious against current titleholder Ding Liren in a gripping final game, Gukesh heralds a promising new era for Indian chess.

Cementing his position as a formidable player, Gukesh is only the second Indian to clinch this coveted title, following in the legendary footsteps of Viswanathan Anand. Anand has been pivotal in nurturing Gukesh's talent, nurturing him at his Chennai-based chess academy.

The victory, accompanied by a prize of $1.3 million, brought widespread celebration across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Gukesh, calling the triumph 'historic and exemplary,' recognizing the young grandmaster's unmatched skill and tenacity. Gukesh's emotional journey was marked by resilience against fierce competition, showcasing his phenomenal prowess on the global stage.

