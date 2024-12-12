Left Menu

Dabang Delhi KC Surges to Second Place with Victory Over Telugu Titans

Dabang Delhi KC edged out Telugu Titans 33-27 in a pivotal Pro Kabaddi League match on Thursday, propelled by Naveen Kumar's Super 10. The win takes them to second place on the points table. Despite the defeat, Telugu Titans remain in the playoff race, while Gujarat Giants are eliminated.

A visual from the match. (Photo- PKL Media). Image Credit: ANI
Dabang Delhi KC clinched a significant triumph over Telugu Titans, winning 33-27 in a crucial Pro Kabaddi League clash held at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Stadium on Thursday. This victory catapults them to the second spot on the points table, with Naveen Kumar's Super 10 performance being a vital contributor to the team's success.

The match kicked off with Telugu Titans' Vijay Malik scoring the initial points, followed by Pawan Sehrawat making a strong return to the mat, intensifying the competition. Ashu Malik set Dabang Delhi KC's pace with a two-point raid, initiating a fierce exchange as both teams fought hard. Naveen Kumar further added to the intrigue, with Vijay Malik executing a crucial two-point raid in a do-or-die moment, leaving Dabang Delhi KC under pressure.

Despite a competitive first half that saw Telugu Titans leading 17-13, Dabang Delhi KC mounted a comeback in the second half, leveling the score and then taking a lead with pivotal plays from Kumar. As the match drew towards its climax, Naveen Kumar's strategic maneuvers ensured victory for Dabang Delhi KC, while Telugu Titans faltered in the closing minutes. The outcome dashed Gujarat Giants' playoff aspirations, marking an end to their season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

