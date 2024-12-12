Kapil Dev Backs Rohit Sharma Amid Test Struggles

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has thrown his support behind Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who is currently grappling with a dip in Test match form. During the ADC event organized by KHUSHII, Kapil expressed confidence in Sharma's talent, asserting that one strong performance could restore his match-winning capabilities.

Rohit Sharma's recent performance in the 2024-25 Test season has come under scrutiny, with only 142 runs in six Tests at an average of 11.83. Following a home series defeat by New Zealand and a significant loss at Adelaide, questions linger around his leadership and performance.

With the series against Australia tied at 1-1, Kapil advised the Indian team to find joy in the game as they head to Brisbane's Gabba, a ground where India had historical success. The ADC event, which supports philanthropic projects, also drew attendance from renowned figures like Shabana Azmi and Sussanne Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)