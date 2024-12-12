Kapil Dev Backs Rohit Sharma Amid Test Struggles
Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has voiced support for Rohit Sharma in light of the Indian captain's ongoing struggles in Test cricket. Speaking at an ADC event, Kapil highlighted Sharma's ability and potential for a comeback, encouraging the team to enjoy the game ahead of their next Test against Australia.
Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has thrown his support behind Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who is currently grappling with a dip in Test match form. During the ADC event organized by KHUSHII, Kapil expressed confidence in Sharma's talent, asserting that one strong performance could restore his match-winning capabilities.
Rohit Sharma's recent performance in the 2024-25 Test season has come under scrutiny, with only 142 runs in six Tests at an average of 11.83. Following a home series defeat by New Zealand and a significant loss at Adelaide, questions linger around his leadership and performance.
With the series against Australia tied at 1-1, Kapil advised the Indian team to find joy in the game as they head to Brisbane's Gabba, a ground where India had historical success. The ADC event, which supports philanthropic projects, also drew attendance from renowned figures like Shabana Azmi and Sussanne Khan.
