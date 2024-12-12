Ravi Shastri Recalls India’s Historic Gabba Triumph as Team Gears Up for Border-Gavaskar Test
Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri reflects on India's iconic 2020 Gabba victory against Australia, emphasizing teamwork and determination from young guns like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. As India prepares for another crucial outing at the venue, the epic tale serves as inspiration amid fierce competition.
- Country:
- Australia
As Team India readies itself for a pivotal third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Brisbane, ex-coach Ravi Shastri reminisces about the inexperienced squad's heroic performance during their 2020-21 tour. Key partnerships, notably Shubman Gill's support of Rishabh Pant's match-winning knock, were instrumental in India claiming a historic series victory at the famed Gabba.
In the absence of pivotal players like Virat Kohli and seamers such as Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja due to injuries, India defied the odds. They chased a formidable 328 runs on the final day of the Test, with significant contributions from Gill and Pant leading to Australia's first Test defeat at the Gabba in 32 years.
Shastri lauds the players' ability to rise above challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the team's unity and resilience. Reflecting on the strategic discussions between Gill and Pant, Shastri acknowledges the young talents' role in crafting that iconic win. The upcoming Test on December 14 at Brisbane revives those memories as Australia braces for another tough encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant's Departure: Inside the IPL Mega Auction Dynamics
Virat Kohli Dominates Down Under: A Century to Remember
Shubman Gill Prepares for Pink-Ball Test in Canberra
Shubman Gill's Comeback: India Gears Up for Australia Series
Virat Kohli's Century Sparks Hope and Inspiration Amid Australian Struggles