Ravi Shastri Recalls India’s Historic Gabba Triumph as Team Gears Up for Border-Gavaskar Test

As Team India readies itself for a pivotal third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Brisbane, ex-coach Ravi Shastri reminisces about the inexperienced squad's heroic performance during their 2020-21 tour. Key partnerships, notably Shubman Gill's support of Rishabh Pant's match-winning knock, were instrumental in India claiming a historic series victory at the famed Gabba.

In the absence of pivotal players like Virat Kohli and seamers such as Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja due to injuries, India defied the odds. They chased a formidable 328 runs on the final day of the Test, with significant contributions from Gill and Pant leading to Australia's first Test defeat at the Gabba in 32 years.

Shastri lauds the players' ability to rise above challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the team's unity and resilience. Reflecting on the strategic discussions between Gill and Pant, Shastri acknowledges the young talents' role in crafting that iconic win. The upcoming Test on December 14 at Brisbane revives those memories as Australia braces for another tough encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)