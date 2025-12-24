Left Menu

Virat Kohli Shines in Spectacular Return to Vijay Hazare Trophy

Virat Kohli marked his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy with an impressive century, leading Delhi to a four-wicket victory over Andhra. Kohli's innings of 131 runs, along with key performances from teammates Nitish Rana and Priyansh Arya, helped Delhi chase down a target of 299 in just 37.4 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:49 IST
Virat Kohli Shines in Spectacular Return to Vijay Hazare Trophy
Virat Kohli

In an electrifying return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, cricket sensation Virat Kohli showcased his brilliance with a century that powered Delhi to a four-wicket victory against Andhra.

Kohli's stunning knock of 131 from 101 balls, complemented by crucial partnerships with Nitish Rana and Priyansh Arya, ensured Delhi successfully chased down Andhra's challenging score of 298.

This masterclass performance reaffirms Kohli's position as a pivotal figure in the cricketing world, further boosting his momentum ahead of the forthcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025