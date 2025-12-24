Virat Kohli Shines in Spectacular Return to Vijay Hazare Trophy
Virat Kohli marked his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy with an impressive century, leading Delhi to a four-wicket victory over Andhra. Kohli's innings of 131 runs, along with key performances from teammates Nitish Rana and Priyansh Arya, helped Delhi chase down a target of 299 in just 37.4 overs.
In an electrifying return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, cricket sensation Virat Kohli showcased his brilliance with a century that powered Delhi to a four-wicket victory against Andhra.
Kohli's stunning knock of 131 from 101 balls, complemented by crucial partnerships with Nitish Rana and Priyansh Arya, ensured Delhi successfully chased down Andhra's challenging score of 298.
This masterclass performance reaffirms Kohli's position as a pivotal figure in the cricketing world, further boosting his momentum ahead of the forthcoming ODI series against New Zealand.
