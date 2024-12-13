Left Menu

Decisions Loom for New Zealand's Lineup as Tim Southee Prepares Farewell

New Zealand's cricket team faces lineup decisions ahead of their third test against England. Spinner Mitch Santner's return hinges on pitch conditions, while Will Young will join the team. Tim Southee's final test marks the end of his iconic career, as New Zealand aims to impress their fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 08:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 08:31 IST
Decisions Loom for New Zealand's Lineup as Tim Southee Prepares Farewell

New Zealand's cricket team finds itself at a pivotal moment, as they deliberate over team selection for the third test against England. The spotlight is on spinner Mitch Santner, whose inclusion depends on Hamilton's Seddon Oval pitch. Meanwhile, Will Young is set to play, stepping in for Devon Conway, who remains at home for family reasons.

This test also signifies the end of an era as veteran bowler Tim Southee prepares for his final match on home soil. With captaincy passed on to Tom Latham, Southee's storied 16-year test career will conclude in his 107th match, making it a momentous occasion for both him and his fans.

Despite New Zealand's disappointing performance in the first two tests of the series, Latham and his team are motivated to deliver a strong finish in Hamilton. They hope to uplift New Zealand cricket supporters who have continued to show unwavering support in large numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024