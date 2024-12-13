Decisions Loom for New Zealand's Lineup as Tim Southee Prepares Farewell

New Zealand's cricket team finds itself at a pivotal moment, as they deliberate over team selection for the third test against England. The spotlight is on spinner Mitch Santner, whose inclusion depends on Hamilton's Seddon Oval pitch. Meanwhile, Will Young is set to play, stepping in for Devon Conway, who remains at home for family reasons.

This test also signifies the end of an era as veteran bowler Tim Southee prepares for his final match on home soil. With captaincy passed on to Tom Latham, Southee's storied 16-year test career will conclude in his 107th match, making it a momentous occasion for both him and his fans.

Despite New Zealand's disappointing performance in the first two tests of the series, Latham and his team are motivated to deliver a strong finish in Hamilton. They hope to uplift New Zealand cricket supporters who have continued to show unwavering support in large numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)