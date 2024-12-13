High Stakes at the Gabba: India's Test against Australia's Determination

The cricket world braces for a thrilling encounter as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lead India into battle against a relentless Australian squad in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series at the Gabba. With the series levelled at 1-1, both teams are set to push their boundaries for supremacy in the World Test Championship.

India banks on the unpredictable Australian batting lineup, but faces its own challenges with Sharma and Kohli under scrutiny for their recent lackluster performances. The duo needs a solid innings to quell doubts about their fading form and lead the charge on a ground known for India's resilience.

As both teams strive to overcome their vulnerabilities, the role of pace and spin in the series becomes critical. Jasprit Bumrah remains a key player for India, while Australia aims to exploit the home advantage they've uncovered with their tactical play against Bumrah's opening spell.

