Cummins' Bouncer Barrage Awaits Indian Batters in Third Test Showdown

Australian captain Pat Cummins has vowed to unleash bouncers against Indian batters during the third Test, following the effective use of the tactic in Adelaide. The Australians, led by Cummins, used short deliveries to rattle India and level the series 1-1.

At a pre-match press conference, Cummins hinted at employing bouncers as a Plan B, considering its past success. Meanwhile, he commended Australian batters for adapting to challenges posed by Indian pacers, especially Jasprit Bumrah, noting their eagerness to tackle various conditions.

Despite Steve Smith's lack of runs, Cummins remains optimistic about his comeback. While all-rounder Mitchell Marsh suggested a more aggressive batting approach, Cummins believes strategy should align with individual strengths and the conditions of the venue.

