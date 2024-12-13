Left Menu

Cummins' Bouncer Barrage Awaits Indian Batters in Third Test Showdown

Australian captain Pat Cummins plans to target Indian batters with bouncers in the upcoming third Test. After employing this strategy in Adelaide, Australia leveled the series. Cummins praised Australian batters for adapting to the challenge posed by India's Jasprit Bumrah, and expressed confidence in Steve Smith's return to form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:22 IST
Cummins' Bouncer Barrage Awaits Indian Batters in Third Test Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian captain Pat Cummins has vowed to unleash bouncers against Indian batters during the third Test, following the effective use of the tactic in Adelaide. The Australians, led by Cummins, used short deliveries to rattle India and level the series 1-1.

At a pre-match press conference, Cummins hinted at employing bouncers as a Plan B, considering its past success. Meanwhile, he commended Australian batters for adapting to challenges posed by Indian pacers, especially Jasprit Bumrah, noting their eagerness to tackle various conditions.

Despite Steve Smith's lack of runs, Cummins remains optimistic about his comeback. While all-rounder Mitchell Marsh suggested a more aggressive batting approach, Cummins believes strategy should align with individual strengths and the conditions of the venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024