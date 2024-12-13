Drama Builds for Black Caps at Seddon Oval Showdown

New Zealand is holding off until Saturday's toss to determine if spinner Mitch Santner will join the lineup, while Will Young is confirmed for the team against England in the third test at Hamilton's Seddon Oval.

England has already clinched the series with dominant wins in Christchurch and Wellington, igniting debates over the composition and strategies of the Black Caps. Santner, who last played in October taking 13 wickets in Pune, might return depending on the pitch conditions.

Captain Tom Latham expressed optimism about Young's form, highlighting Young's exploits in India. Meanwhile, Tim Southee, stepping back from captaincy earlier this month, will retire after this match, concluding his illustrious 16-year test career.

(With inputs from agencies.)